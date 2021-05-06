Electronic Vaccine Cards Printing Gathers Pace

The government has assured the nation that electronic COVID-19 vaccine cards with better security features and a quick response barcode will soon be availed once the World Health Organization’s trust platform is up and running.

In an interview with a local publication, Director for health informatics and data analytics in the Health ministry, Simuka Zizhou said the technology allows for the QR code of the patient to be uploaded and can be accessed from anywhere, especially for those travelling outside the country.

“It is a process, but we have printed the cards and once the WHO trust platform is up and running, we will be able to upload the QR codes.

"It is just a matter of distribution challenges," he said.

The barcode can be scanned for verification purposes and will be linked to one’s passport and national identity documents.

This situation, according to health stakeholders, will only fuel vaccine hesitancy which is still a sticky issue for the country aiming to achieve 60% herd immunity.

The government will start issuing Covid-19 certificates to people who have received their second dose as a way to verify who has been vaccinated.

The certificate will come in the form of an electronic card with security features and a quick response (QR) barcode which can be scanned for verification. It will be linked to the person’s passport and national identity document. “The electronic card will contain data related to the vaccination including the date administered, type of vaccine and place of vaccination.”

