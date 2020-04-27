Epworth Local Board Slams Govt Sanctioned Demolitions

Police on Wednesday ransacked Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) structures in Epworth without consulting the local board, the authority chairperson Batanai Masunda has said.

By Marshall Bwanya

The demolition saw dozens of structures destroyed with informal traders left to bear the heavy losses.

Masunda noted it was reckless for government to carry out demolitions without consulting the local authority.

“It was insensitive and reckless for government to carry out such a directive without communicating with the Local Board.

“Unannounced demolitions pile more misery on the informal sector while other regional countries like South Africa are putting in place progressive measures and mechanisms to aid SMEs during lockdown,” he said.

Government has been embarking on a nationwide demolition exercise to curb the ‘illegal’ operations of informal traders during a national Lock to contain the contagious Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some crafty traders in some parts of Harare have been trading covertly under the noses of security forces.

“These demolitions are retrogressive in such times when we facing a dual crisis of COVID-19 and abject poverty in Epworth. Yet it is our duty as LBD to consult and communicate with the community about such decisions,” added Masunda.

Masunda also stressed that the central government was creating animosity between local authorities and residents by embarking on demolition exercise without following proper communication channels.

An informal trader who identified herself Mai Shupi said demolitions added more suffering to SMEs and informal traders prescribed not to operate by the Lockdown directive.

“My cabin was destroyed without notification, and the structure reduced to rubble.

“By demolishing our structures without any notification government is virtually eliminating some SMEs from the market when businesses finally reopen.

“I ceased all operations following government’s directive however, I do not know why I am being punished to have my property destroyed, and also where will I access capital to replace the property I lost when the Lockdown ends,” she said.

Earlier in April government urged local authorities to take advantage of the national Lockdown to renovate and clean SMEs and informal traders workspaces to be more conducive for operation when businesses reopen.

Epworth Residents Development Association (ERDA), spokesperson Peter Nyapetwa argued that government acted drastically since Epworth was one of the poorest urban areas facing abject poverty.

“The World Food Program (WFP) conducted a survey in 2018 whose findings disclosed that more than 70 000 households are facing starvation and in dire need of food aid.

“It is reckless and careless to destroy property sustaining the poor community of Epworth without an immediate alternative solution. Nonetheless, the LBD should be abreast with central governments decisions that affect Epworth residents.

“If central government carried out the demolition directive without consulting or informing the LBD, then it the local authority’s responsibility to make government account for its ‘unsanctioned’ actions on residents behalf,” he said.

Government on Thursday released a joint statement with Harare City acknowledging how demolitions had negatively affected residents.

In the statement government pledged to aid affected residents with alternative space for operating when businesses reopen.

“The exercise has indeed affected the livelihoods of residents, however, government and local authorities are not insensitive to the plight of informal traders and fully realises the need to. maintain their source of income.

“To this end the City of Harare, and other local authorities already in the process of identifying alternative for informal traders,” read the statement.