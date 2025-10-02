POSB Donates Sanitary Pads to Neruvanga Secondary School in Masvingo



The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB), the country’s leading financial services provider has donated sanitary wear to girls at Neruvanga Secondary School in Masvingo Province as part of its ongoing “Donate a Pad and Keep a Girl in School” initiative.

The initiative, launched in 2023, enables POSB staff to contribute sanitary pads or donate leave days that are converted into cash for the purchase of menstrual hygiene products.

The Bank matches the staff donations to maximise impact, ensuring that more disadvantaged girls in marginalised communities receive the support they need to remain in school during their menstrual periods.

Neruvanga Secondary School becomes the latest beneficiary of this programme following the successful rollout at Marimasimbe Secondary School.

Each girl at Neruvanga will receive pads sufficient to last about a year, helping to reduce absenteeism and preserve dignity during menstruation.

POSB Chief Executive Officer, Garainashe Changunda emphasised the Bank’s commitment to social responsibility and said :

“As a people’s bank, POSB is devoted to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. Our Donate a Pad initiative reflects our commitment to addressing the challenges of menstrual health that continue to hinder many girls’ education and empowerment. Every girl deserves access to proper sanitary wear so she can pursue her education without disruption.” he said

According to survey reports, up to 72% of schoolgirls in Zimbabwe do not have access to sanitary wear and resort to using unhygienic materials such as old rags, with some reportedly resorting to the use of cow dung.

Changunda added that POSB is undergoing transformation which puts education and schools at the heart of its operations. As such, the Bank is committed to rollout more initiatives that benefit schools, including the pads donation and the Solar and StarLink loan facility which the Bank recently announced.

He encouraged other stakeholders to join in the fight against menstrual health challenges.

“Lack of access to sanitary products is a serious challenge that must be addressed collectively. By standing together, we can protect the dignity, health, and future of the girl child.” he said

The Head of Neruvanga Secondary School, Mr Chibhadhi expressed gratitude to POSB, noting that the donation would go a long way in boosting the morale and confidence of the girls.

“This generous gesture from POSB will greatly improve our girls’ school attendance. They can now focus on their studies without the worry of managing their menstrual hygiene. We deeply appreciate POSB’s commitment to uplifting the education and well-being of our learners.” Chibhadhi said

The donation ceremony was attended by representatives from POSB, school authorities, parents, and members of the Neruvanga community, all of whom commended the Bank for its dedication to empowering the girl child.