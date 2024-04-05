VACANCY: Key Account Manager

Key Account Manager (Remote Role, Sandton. SA) – Our client is one of the leading fintech payments technology companies that facilitates transaction acceptance for banks and businesses based in South Africa. It is looking to hire a Key Account Manager with at least 5+ years of experience in a similar position. At least 5+ years’ experience with IT products in the payment landscape.

The successful candidate will be responsible for

identifying, driving, and closing new business growth opportunities and developing strategies to contribute to the financial growth of the company.

Retention and management of customers.

Negotiating sales and contracts with customers and suppliers.

Marketing and upselling to customers.

Retention, management, and expansion of Platform Partners.

Communication to all external company touchpoints.

General marketing aimed at increasing business.

Coordination with internal divisions around external communications.

Managing outsourced marketing, eventing and PR.

Creating collateral and other supporting materials for Customers and Partners.

Managing delivery of Products and Services to Customers and Partners.

Basic technical understanding of the payment space – understanding the payment flow.

Building networks and relationships with our current and new customers.

Increased organic growth among current customers.

Continued sales to customers.

Retention of Customers.

Addition of Platform partners that increase the value of the Touchpoint ecosystem.

Good understanding of face-to-face payments, card, and touchpoints payments

Qualifications:

Degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or a related field.

Fluent knowledge of English, both orally and written.

Knowledge of an African dialect will be considered an advantage.

Experience in dealing with Customers and Partners at C-Level.

Experience with managing foreign-based Customers.

Experience in business development on an international scale.

Experience in the Sales and Distribution of POS terminals.

Experience in IT products in financial services.

Dynamic, innovative and target oriented.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Reliable, with integrity of character and strong business acumen.

Very good people management skills.

Very good computer literacy.

Experience working with payment providers and a strong network where we can offer our services/products.

Strong selling experience, via cold calling, working through existing lead lists and building on this with your own existing network.

Attractive remuneration package. Full-time, but flexible hours are available. Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw