fbpx
Friday, April 5, 2024
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Key Account Manager

VACANCY: Key Account Manager

  • Anywhere

Key Account Manager (Remote Role, Sandton. SA) – Our client is one of the leading fintech payments technology companies that facilitates transaction acceptance for banks and businesses based in South Africa. It is looking to hire a Key Account Manager with at least 5+ years of experience in a similar position. At least 5+ years’ experience with IT products in the payment landscape.

The successful candidate will be responsible for

  • identifying, driving, and closing new business growth opportunities and developing strategies to contribute to the financial growth of the company.
  • Retention and management of customers.
  • Negotiating sales and contracts with customers and suppliers.
  • Marketing and upselling to customers.
  • Retention, management, and expansion of Platform Partners.
  • Communication to all external company touchpoints.
  • General marketing aimed at increasing business.
  • Coordination with internal divisions around external communications.
  • Managing outsourced marketing, eventing and PR.
  • Creating collateral and other supporting materials for Customers and Partners.
  • Managing delivery of Products and Services to Customers and Partners.
  • Basic technical understanding of the payment space – understanding the payment flow.
  • Building networks and relationships with our current and new customers.
  • Increased organic growth among current customers.
  • Continued sales to customers.
  • Retention of Customers.
  • Addition of Platform partners that increase the value of the Touchpoint ecosystem.
  • Good understanding of face-to-face payments, card, and touchpoints payments

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or a related field.
  • Fluent knowledge of English, both orally and written.
  • Knowledge of an African dialect will be considered an advantage.
  • Experience in dealing with Customers and Partners at C-Level.
  • Experience with managing foreign-based Customers.
  • Experience in business development on an international scale.
  • Experience in the Sales and Distribution of POS terminals.
  • Experience in IT products in financial services.
  • Dynamic, innovative and target oriented.
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Reliable, with integrity of character and strong business acumen.
  • Very good people management skills.
  • Very good computer literacy.
  •  Experience working with payment providers and a strong network where we can offer our services/products.
  • Strong selling experience, via cold calling, working through existing lead lists and building on this with your own existing network.

Attractive remuneration package. Full-time, but flexible hours are available. Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page