VACANCY: Key Account Manager

Key Account Manager (Remote Role, Sandton. SA) – Our client is one of the leading fintech payments technology companies that facilitates transaction acceptance for banks and businesses based in South Africa. It is looking to hire a Key Account Manager with at least 5+ years of experience in a similar position. At least 5+ years’ experience with IT products in the payment landscape.
The successful candidate will be responsible for
- identifying, driving, and closing new business growth opportunities and developing strategies to contribute to the financial growth of the company.
- Retention and management of customers.
- Negotiating sales and contracts with customers and suppliers.
- Marketing and upselling to customers.
- Retention, management, and expansion of Platform Partners.
- Communication to all external company touchpoints.
- General marketing aimed at increasing business.
- Coordination with internal divisions around external communications.
- Managing outsourced marketing, eventing and PR.
- Creating collateral and other supporting materials for Customers and Partners.
- Managing delivery of Products and Services to Customers and Partners.
- Basic technical understanding of the payment space – understanding the payment flow.
- Building networks and relationships with our current and new customers.
- Increased organic growth among current customers.
- Continued sales to customers.
- Retention of Customers.
- Addition of Platform partners that increase the value of the Touchpoint ecosystem.
- Good understanding of face-to-face payments, card, and touchpoints payments
Qualifications:
- Degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, or a related field.
- Fluent knowledge of English, both orally and written.
- Knowledge of an African dialect will be considered an advantage.
- Experience in dealing with Customers and Partners at C-Level.
- Experience with managing foreign-based Customers.
- Experience in business development on an international scale.
- Experience in the Sales and Distribution of POS terminals.
- Experience in IT products in financial services.
- Dynamic, innovative and target oriented.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
- Reliable, with integrity of character and strong business acumen.
- Very good people management skills.
- Very good computer literacy.
- Experience working with payment providers and a strong network where we can offer our services/products.
- Strong selling experience, via cold calling, working through existing lead lists and building on this with your own existing network.
Attractive remuneration package. Full-time, but flexible hours are available. Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw