Government Orders Fossil Contracting To Redo Tattered Lorraine Drive

Transport Minister Felix Mhona has issued a directive for Fossil Contracting to rectify mediocre work done on the recently surfaced Lorraine Drive in Harare’s Bluff Hill area.

The road’s rapid deterioration has sparked outrage among taxpayers, with complaints arising barely two months after its completion.

Speaking during a Question and Answer session in the National Assembly yesterday, Minister Mhona acknowledged the failure of the road and declared that the contractor would not receive payment until the situation is rectified.

‘The issue has garnered significant attention in recent weeks due to the road’s dismal performance. The ministry has summoned the contractor, who has also admitted to the road’s failure,’ stated Minister Mhona.

‘However, in line with the principles of accountability and quality assurance upheld by the Second Republic, payment will not be issued for substandard work. We have instructed the contractor to address the deficiencies in the road and to rectify any failures in the materials or construction process,’ he added.

Fossil has been tasked with rehabilitating the stretch of road from the main Post Office in the city centre to the Westgate roundabout as part of the National Harare/Chirundu Road Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project.

