Croco Motors Sponsors Prince Edward Rugby Team

Croco Motors, a leading automobile conglomerate, has sponsored Prince Edward High School rugby team -the Tigers- ahead of the upcoming 2024 rugby season as part of the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sporting stars.

The sponsorship is a timely gesture to sports development in the country, as most junior development programs have been struggling to stay afloat due to scarcity of funds.

The Tigers will this year don their famous maroon, green and white strips branded with the Croco Motors logo.

“The collaboration between Croco Motors and the Prince Edward School Tigers has already yielded positive results. Students are motivated, and their sense of pride in representing the Tigers has grown. The sponsorship has also strengthened the bond between the school and the corporate world,” Croco Holdings Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tashinga Gomera, said.

READ MORE: Inmates at Chikurubi Find Unity and Wellness Through Sport

“Supporting children through sports is an investment in their physical and mental well-being and a crucial step in nurturing a resilient and empowered future generation. Croco Motors recognizes the profound impact sports can have on youth development, making it a central tenet of their corporate responsibility initiatives. Their commitment to this cause reflects a recognition of sports as a powerful tool for fostering teamwork, discipline, and self-esteem among young people.”

By partnering with local organizations, schools, and youth programs, Croco Motors seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of young people.

Croco Motors is a trusted name in the Zimbabwean automotive industry, with a focus on sales, service, and parts.

Prince Edward School Tigers were established in 1898 and have a rich history of sports excellence and community engagement.

Their motto, “Tot Facienda Parum Factum” (which translates to “So much to do, so little done”), reflects their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement

The opening of schools this week marks the start of the schools’ rugby leagues across the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

