ZACC Under Fire Over Wadyajena Blunder

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has come under heavy criticism following the recent release of former Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Mayor Wadyajena due to lack of evidence.

Posting on Twitter, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana accused ZACC of arresting Wadyajena without incriminating evidence.

“What was the evidence against Wadyajena again?” Mangwana asked.

He further questioned the commission’s investigation procedures which he described as flawed.

“Maybe the problem was not with the release, but with the catch,” he added.

Mangwana’s comments have raised suspicion over ZACC’s effectiveness in tackling the scourge of corruption in the country.

While some have praised Mangwana for speaking out against perceived injustices, many have criticised him for allegedly trying to shield corrupt individuals from accountability.

The arrest and subsequent release of Wadyajena have raised questions about the commission’s handling of high-profile cases and its relationship with the police and the judiciary.

Mangwana’s critique has added fuel to the fire, calling for greater accountability and transparency in the fight against corruption.

This comes after the High Court recently ordered the release of Wadyajena’s seized property, declaring the continued seizure as unlawful.

