Geo Pomona Workers in Court Over $29k Fraud Scheme

By Judith Nyuke

A local firm, Geo Pomona Waste Management, reportedly suffered a financial loss of US$29 920 after two employees conspired to fraudulently inflate a quotation for personal gain.

Sailus Sungura (30) and Stanely Chikwena (34) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 25 February for a bail application.

​The State alleges that on 30 January 2026, the duo hatched a plan to defraud Geo Pomona which sought to purchase 80 New Jersey Kerb barriers.

The Court heard that they fraudulently inflated a quotation from Zimtile to US$370 per unit, for a total cost of US$34 960, despite knowing that Zimtile does not manufacture the said barriers.

Furthermore, the pair allegedly compiled a comparative schedule featuring inflated quotations from Royal Precast, Ascend Concrete, and Bullshank Construction—none of which are on the complainant’s 2026 approved vendor list.