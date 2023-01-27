It’s Not So Shiny For Harare City’s Sunshine Boys As They Face Collapse

Harare City Football Club is on the brink of collapsing as they are yet to begin preparations for life in the unfashionable Division 1 league amid reports of mass player exodus.

The Harare City Council owned side was relegated from top flight football last season with reports that the team was financially crippled to motivate players and the technical team led by Taurai Mangwiro.

Mangwiro left the club so is his assistant Herbert Marowa who is now head coach at Harare giants Dynamos, to date the Sunshine Boys do not have a head coach.

Sources close to the on goings at Town House told this publication that under Mayor Jacob Mafume all sporting disciplines are suffering as players have gone for long periods without salaries.

“It has been hard for City of Harare sports players as they are not receiving financial support and some teams are sinking because under the leadership of Mayor Mafume teams have not been getting money, as it stands there is nothing to write home about. Harare City FC players are owed a lot of money and some of them have terminated their contracts with the team and the team doesn’t have a coach as it stands. While other teams are preparing for the upcoming season Harare City is not doing anything no one knows whether the team is going to be playing or not,” said the source

The city’s Information and Publicity Committee chairperson Cllr Happymore Gotora told 263Chat that they are yet to do the strategic meeting.

“We are yet to have the strategic workshop so I cannot comment on anything but as soon we are from the workshop I will update you what I can do is to direct you to the clubs’ chairperson Masepe” said Gotora

Efforts to get comment from club chairperson Alois Masepe where fruitless

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

