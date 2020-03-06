Mliswa Blasts ED’s Cabinet

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has laid into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet as the worst ever with people without political or economic traction.

In a two-threaded Twitter post, Mliswa said most of the cabinet ministers appointed by Mnangagwa do not have political nor economic traction and busy bunking parliamentary sessions despite the country being in an economic crisis requiring all decks on the cards.

He accused Mnangagwa’s cabinet ministers of bunking question and answer sessions to explain the current economic mess obtaining in the country.

“As far as I’m concerned this is the worst Cabinet ever! The majority have neither political nor economic traction. Even most Deputy Ministers are falling short. Whilst they should appear in Parly on Wednesdays they’re consistently absent & yet the economy is in a mess!

“This is the time they have to educate the Nation on their policies and strategies. Do they honestly understand the processes & procedures of Parly & their subsequent roles? Where’s their depth?,” said Mliswa.

Mnangagwa appointed a mixture of technocrats and party stalwarts in his cabinet with notable inclusions being Professor Mthuli Ncube, Professor Amon Murwira and Kirsty Coventry.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson has never shied away from criticizing Mnangagwa’s government over a number of issues including its leniency in dealing with corrupt cartels including tycoon Billy Rautenbach.

He has also blasted government for protecting Chinese nationals who terrorize, underpay and subject their workers to unfair labour practices.