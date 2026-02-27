New Zealand Women Cruise to Series Lead with Emphatic Win Over Zim

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

New Zealand Women delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe Women by 110 runs in the second T20 international at Seddon Park on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bat and produced a dominant display posting an imposing 196 for one from their 20 overs.

Opener Izzy Gaze starred with an unbeaten 85 from 54 balls striking 13 boundaries in a controlled yet attacking innings.

Captain Amelia Kerr provided strong support scoring 82 off 52 deliveries including 13 fours and a six.

The pair shared a commanding 163-run opening partnership that effectively placed the match beyond Zimbabwe’s reach before the innings closed.

Izzy Sharp added late momentum with an unbeaten 22 to complete New Zealand’s near-perfect batting effort.

Zimbabwe’s reply never gathered momentum after an early breakthrough left them struggling to keep pace with the required scoring rate.

Kelis Ndhlovu top-scored with 19, while Chiedza Dhururu made 20 but regular wickets prevented any meaningful partnership from forming.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 86 in 18.3 overs falling well short of the target.

New Zealand’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Nensi Patel impressed with figures of two for 11 from four overs, while Jess Kerr and Kayley Knight claimed two wickets each.

Bree Ling, Rosemary Mair and captain Kerr also took a wicket apiece to seal a comprehensive victory.

Zimbabwe now face a must-win situation in the remaining fixture as they seek to restore pride and avoid a series whitewash.