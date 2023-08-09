Zimbabwe Begins Journey To ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Cricket has named a provisional squad of 24 in preparation for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

The squad was picked during the national trials held in Harare last week.

Nine players including captain Kelis Ndhlovu have been retained from the side that represented Zimbabwe at the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January this year.

The other eight are wicketkeeper Vimbai Mutungwindu, bowlers Kudzai Chigora, Tawananyasha Marumani, Olinder Chare and Chipo Moyo as well as all-rounders Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya and Danielle Meikle.

The rest of the players from that squad are now above the stipulated age limit, therefore making them ineligible for selection.

With Trevor Garwe now in charge of the technical team as head coach, the Zimbabwe Under-19 Women will have to go through the regional qualifiers in order to book their place at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 to be co-hosted by Malaysia and Thailand.

ZIMBABWE UNDER-19 WOMEN PROVISIONAL SQUAD:

Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Tawananyasha Marumani, Chipo Moyo, Olinder Chare, Nokutenda Makanhiwa, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Christina Mutasa, Buhlebenkosi Maphosa, Kudzai Chigora, Passionate Munorwei, Tawana Mudepu, Melinda Kajinge, Diveniah Ndhlalambi, Chanel Machando, Chevaughn Ndoro, Paula Whiley, Danielle Meikle, Monique Mushanyi, Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya, Lauren Pemhiwa, Palesa Tinozo, Vimbai Mutungwindu