Buy Zimbabwe Applauds Nation’s First Trade Surplus in Years

The country has recorded its first trade surplus in years marking what many see as a key milestone in the country’s economic recovery efforts.

According to data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the nation registered a trade surplus of US$7 million in August 2025 buoyed by stronger exports and declining import levels.

Export earnings rose to US$878.2 million up slightly from US$876 million in July while imports stood at US$871 million — a reversal of the long-standing trade deficits that have characterised the country’s economy in recent years.

By comparison, the country recorded a US$110 million trade deficit in August 2023 which narrowed to US$35 million during the same period last year.

The latest data shows that minerals continue to anchor export performance, with gold accounting for US$462.7 million or 52.7% of total exports.

Platinum’s export value doubled highlighting renewed strength in the sector while nickel, ferrochrome and tobacco maintained steady contributions.

Agricultural products including sugar and berries made up less than 3% of total exports but showed early signs of diversification.

Reacting to the development, Buy Zimbabwe Chairman and CEO Munyaradzi Hwengwere described the surplus as a clear signal that Zimbabwe is moving in the right direction.

“This modest but historic surplus is a clear signal that Zimbabwe is moving in the right direction. It demonstrates the potential of our industries to produce and export competitively. However, the concentration of our export earnings in a few mineral products highlights the urgent need for diversification and value addition,” Hwengwere said.

He added that Buy Zimbabwe continues to advocate for the growth of local industries and the expansion of value chains to ensure lasting economic resilience.

“Buy Zimbabwe continues to call for deliberate efforts to grow local manufacturing, enhance value chains, increase beneficiation, and expand exports to secure sustainable economic gains,” he said.

Hwengwere said the surplus was largely driven by rising gold exports and reduced maize imports highlighting the importance of domestic production in balancing trade.

“My sense is that the current balance has been caused mainly by two factors — the rise in gold export earnings and the reduction in maize imports. The real lesson here is that when we increase local production, our imports fall. The key challenge going forward is improving production, value addition and competitiveness,” he added.

Buy Zimbabwe reaffirmed its commitment to championing local content development and supporting businesses that create value within the country.

The organisation said it will continue working with policymakers, industry and consumers to build on this progress and promote inclusive, long-term prosperity.