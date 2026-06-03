‘Withdraw CAB3 Now’ Biti Launches Fresh Attack on Constitutional Changes

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Constitution Defenders’ Forum (CDF) convener and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has called for the withdrawal of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026 (CAB3) arguing that the proposed changes could fundamentally alter the country’s democratic framework and weaken constitutional safeguards.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare ahead of Parliament’s Second Reading debate on the bill, Biti accused the ruling ZANU-PF party of attempting to advance constitutional changes without securing broad public support.

“The move by ZANU-PF and its leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to push through Parliament CAB3 without the support, consent and authority of the people of Zimbabwe pushes our people into a precipice and a point of no return,” Biti said.

The former opposition leader said his organisation had opposed the bill from the outset, arguing that it undermines principles contained in Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, which was adopted through a national referendum.

“Right from the word go, we have argued consistently that CAB3 is a coup d’état against the people of Zimbabwe. It is a coup against the 2013 National Constitution of Zimbabwe that was approved by over three million people in a referendum,” he said.

Biti argued that some of the proposed amendments would shift important democratic powers away from citizens and into the hands of Parliament.

He claimed the bill would alter provisions relating to leadership succession and electoral processes, warning that it could weaken constitutional limits on political office.

“CAB3 seeks to remove entrenched term limits and create a life presidency for Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he alleged.

He also criticised provisions that he said would allow Parliament, rather than voters, to play a greater role in determining national leadership.

The constitutional lawyer further questioned the legitimacy of the public consultation process conducted by Parliament before the bill was introduced.

According to Biti, the consultations were characterised by intimidation and failed to adequately capture the views of ordinary citizens.

“The process that has gotten us to today has been a farce. Parliament’s public consultation process was marred with violence, manipulation, fear and daylight thuggery,” he said.

Biti argued that Parliament should not proceed with debating the legislation until concerns about public participation have been addressed.

“Parliament can therefore not sit to debate CAB3 when the mandatory processes of public consultations set out in Section 141 of the Constitution were flaunted and abused,” he said.

He urged legislators from across the political divide to carefully consider the long-term implications of the proposed amendments.

“As Parliament commences its debate, every Member of Parliament must be alive to the weight of the history and obligation that lies on his or her shoulders. The aspirations of millions of Zimbabweans, their dreams and their hopes, lie on the conscience of the 280 men and women honoured to be Members of Parliament,” Biti said.

Beyond the debate surrounding CAB3, Biti said Zimbabwe required broader constitutional and political reforms to address governance challenges facing the country.

“We call for a constitutional solution. Given the failures of the current government and its regime, only a National Transitional Authority can save the situation,” he said.

The proposed constitutional amendment has generated intense debate among political parties, civil society organisations and legal experts with supporters arguing that the changes are necessary for governance reforms while critics say they could undermine democratic accountability.

Parliament is expected to continue deliberations on the bill in the coming weeks.