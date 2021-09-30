fbpx

Teachers’ Unions Pin Hopes On New Minister

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union Of Zimbabwe Members at Finance Ministry offices yesterday after 274 km march from Mutare (Pic by Costa Nkomo)

Teachers unions in Zimbabwe have welcomed the appointment of Evelyn Ndlovu as the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education while pinning hopes on her to listen to their grievances.

Ndlovu, who was serving as the of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s office, replaces Cain Mathema who has been demoted to a Minster Without Portfolio in the President’s Office.

In its congratularoy message Wednesday, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ which in the past has had brushes with Mathema, said it is hoping for a new approach from the new minister.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) encourgaed the new minister to urgently address teachers’ grievances

Teachers in the past have accused Mathema for failing to listen to their salary concerns while blaming him for playing politics.

For the better part of last year, government and teachers fought endless battles over salary issues, with the latter downing tools demanding at least US$520 or its equivalent in local currency.

Late November last year, government offered a 41% pay rise, but teachers dismissed it as a mockery.

