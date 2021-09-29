Cain Mathema Re-Assigned

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Evelyn Ndlovu as the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education with effect from September 30.

She replaces 74 year old Cain Mathema who is believed to be unwell since mid-August and has not been seen in public for some time.

Before her appointment, Ndlovu was Minister of State in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s office.

Announcing the new developments, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Misheck Sibanda said Mathema will assume the role of Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

“In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No. 20 of 213, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made the following Ministerial appointments, Hon Evelyn Ndlovu as Minister of Primary and Secondary education.

“Hon. Cain G Mathema as Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet. The appointments are with effect from 30 September 2021” said Sibanda

Early this month the Government dismissed reports that Mathema had succumbed to COVID-19 complications.