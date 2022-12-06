DJ Levels Granted ZWL$20k Bail

Harare Magistrate Kudzai Zihove has granted ZWL$20 000 bail to Chillspot Records co-founder Tafadzwa Kadzimwe better known as DJ Levels following his arrest on charges of violating the Data Protection Act.

Levels is alleged to have leaked bedroom tapes that he recorded with his estranged girlfriend Ashley “Shashl” Moyo as a way of getting back at her after she had called it quits.

As part of his bail conditions, Levels is expected to reside at a given residence and not interfering with state witnesses.

He is expected back in court on the 20th of December 2022.

Shashl had earlier filed rape charges against Levels which she later withdrew.

She accused Levels of forcing her into a relationship by threatening to bar her from recording at his studio in Mbare. She further claimed that when they finally started dating, Levels often forced himself on her.

However, contrasting these accusations with the perfect-couple images they both shared during their happy moments, social media users took the allegations with a pinch of salt.

“This is not good ,video irikuratidza kuti she knew that they were recording a video ,we have seen many tyms ma sex tape achibuda so a girl child akasaudzwa kuti zvaurikuitawo recording videoz willingly is wrong hatina kwatirikienda ,I do sympathise with the lady here BT also let’s admit that both of them are wrong kuita recording ,now coz a girl child is now over protected nyaya iyi yakutonzi rape ,thts not good ,ngatitsiurei vanhu vese not Kuda kuomesera one side ,what are we doing also to a boy child,” Facebook user Teo Lee said.

“Remember the stunner and dyone saga but he was acquitted the courts cannot be fooled women must stop these silly games she is just looking for public sympathy she must learn to own up her actions rather than projecting,” added another user Qudar Kayze Muks.

