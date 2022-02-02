fbpx

Motor Vehicle Insurance Goes Up

Business
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY FANUEL JONGWE A picture taken on July 12, 2012 shows second-hand vehicles at a car dealership in Harare where local authorities are facing a new headache of traffic congestion and shortages of parking space as more people are buying cars after banks resumes giving loans and shops allow hire purchase. The growing number of cars have come with their other problems. Police blame it for an increase in highway accidents, while roads not used to heavy traffic are potholed. According to the government data, there are up to a million vehicles in the country of 12.7 million people. AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/GettyImages)

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe(ICZ) has increased motor vehicle Insurance premiums effective January 25.

The new prices will see the annual premium cover for private cars h being pegged at $9 810 while the quarterly premium is now pegged at $3 270.

Insurance premiums had last been reviewed in July last year with the annual cover being pegged at $7 695 while quarterly premiums were $2 565.

In a circular sent out to short-term insurers, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) advised of the upward review of statutory motor insurance premiums in response to inflation and exchange rate movements.

ICZ Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Ringisai Batiya

The Insurance Company of Zimbabwe reviewed upwards the insurance premium in response to inflation and exchange rate. The current review is effective 25 January 2022,” Batiya said.

Meanwhile, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) spokesperson Lloyd Gumbo said the statutory motor third party policy premiums and compensation limits denominated in US dollars are regulated through Statutory Instrument 293 of 2020 of the Road Traffic Act.

Gumbo said the reviews are necessary to ensure adequate compensation of third parties in the event of a claim.

The current review said Mr Gumbo increased compensation limits from $171 000 for RTA and $855 000 for full third party in July 2021 to $218 000 and $1 090 000 respectively effective January 2022.

While most motorists have statutory motor insurance cover, ICZ is encouraging the use of the comprehensive insurance policy which provides cover for both the policyholder and third parties at higher compensation limits.

The statutory motor policy provide benefitsit for third parties only.

Lovejoy Mutongwiza 1585 posts 0 comments

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues.

Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

Leave a comment
More Stories

Star Africa On Course To Meet Debt Clearance Deadline

Bright Future Beckons for Tanganda

Chinamasa Appointed ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General

1 of 575
You cannot copy content of this page