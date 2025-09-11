Financial Leaders Push for Innovation and Inclusion at Better Future Summit

Top financial and business leaders have called for deeper digital innovation, wider financial inclusion and renewed public confidence in the economy at the Old Mutual 2025 Better Future Summit held in Harare under the theme “Shifting Forward: Digital Innovation, Inclusion, Confidence.”

The summit, now in its third edition brought together government officials, regulators, financial institutions and private sector leaders to debate how to build a sustainable and inclusive economic future.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe chief executive Sam Matsekete said businesses must embrace forward-looking decision-making in order to design products and services that are relevant, inclusive and resilient.

“We are contributing to that future today through the decisions and choices we make. Success will be defined by a shared commitment to creating products that reach underserved communities, promote long-term savings and prepare people for life, not just for death Matsekete said.

Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti acknowledged the challenges facing the financial services sector but said government was working to rebuild trust.

“Post-2008 a lot of confidence was lost in the financial sector, but government remains committed to restoring it. We want our people to prepare for life, not death. That is why innovation and tailored products, especially for small and medium enterprises, are so critical,” Muguti said.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Deputy Governor, Innocent Matshe, emphasised the importance of creating a reliable digital ecosystem that promotes saving and supports the wider economy.

He noted that while over 90% of Zimbabweans own mobile phones, few use them for savings or investment.

“The reach of our monetary system must extend to untapped communities. Confidence will grow when digital services are both accessible and meaningful,” he said

Digital economy expert Fayaz King said emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) must be designed with first-time users in mind.

“AI-driven products must address the risks of comprehension, consent and recovery. When you design for inclusion, you build trust, expand financial participation and create growth,” King said.

The summit highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between government, regulators and the private sector to ensure innovation is matched by trust and inclusion is driven by resilience.