RTG Partners Swiss hospitality giant

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) Limited has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Grand Metropolitan Holdings BV (GMH)- a Switzerland-based hospitality group to expand operations into the vast African market.

Key elements of the partnership will include forming a Zimbabwean joint venture entity which will identify and pursue new hotel opportunities locally and a Sub-Saharan African joint venture to focus on hotel opportunities across the Sub-Saharan African region.

It is also envisioned that a hospitality academy with a top Swiss Hospitality School will be set up in Zimbabwe to expand the skilled human capital base.

“It is important to highlight that the strategic partnership is growth-oriented and specifically for creating new value,” RTG Corporate Affairs and Quality Manager Pride Khumbula said.

“The formation of the Zimbabwe hospitality academy is a demonstration of Zimbabwe leading in developing solutions for human capital in Africa by Africans.”

This strategic partnership is expected to position RTG as one of the largest hospitality companies in Africa through this expansion which will focus on management contracts, franchises, leases and affiliations and the exploitation of online opportunities.

“The partnership will create a digital platform with the ambition to become the online booking platform of choice in Africa through the establishment of an African Heritage Hospitality Collection,” said Khumbula.

GMH has a rich history as an independent White Label Operator with a strong balance sheet, boasting assets exceeding 200 million EUR.

Currently, GMH operates as a hotel management firm overseeing a portfolio of over 79 hotels under various business models, including ownership, lease, management, franchise and affiliation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

