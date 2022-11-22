Africa-EU Campaign Launched In Zimbabwe

European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann yesterday officially launched a campaign that seeks to promote constructive relationship on common interest between the country and the union.

The campaign focusses on two shared priorities in the areas of greener and climate smart agriculture and gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“The motto of the campaign we launch today is Zimbabwe and the European Union, together, tomorrow, today. Through this campaign, the European Union would like to reiterate its ambition and commitment for a constructive relationship with Zimbabwe based on areas of common interest.

“This campaign is part of the EU-Africa Campaign aiming at celebrating the positive impact of the unique partnership between Africa and the European Union. The long standing partnership between the two continents and our continuous interaction has inspired many meaningful and impactful collaborations. ,” said Ambassador Kirchmann.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa expressed gratitude at the initiative saying it was evidence that relations between the bloc and Zimbabwe were improving.

“Such a noble initiative is a clear testimony of the continuous and sustainable improvement of relations between Zimbabwe and the EU. Indeed, we are excited to see Zimbabwe and EU making strides in ensuring that positive relations ore restored back to normalcy through diplomacy, dialogue and initiatives of common interest to support our communities,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

According to the European Union the campaign is aiming at celebrating the positive impact of the unique partnership between Africa and the European Union.

Celebrated musicians Jah Prayzah and Ammara Brown are part of the team championing cooperation between the European Union and Zimbabwe through the Greener and Climate-smart Agriculture and Gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Five countries African countries namely Cameroon, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are part of the 2022 campaign.

