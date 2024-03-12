Bindura Rural District Council Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Employee Salaries

The Bindura Rural District Council (BRDC) is on the verge of a lawsuit over outstanding salary arrears for its employees in Grades 1-9.

The arrears date back to December 2020.

According to a letter dated February 1, 2024, from the Zimbabwe Rural District Councils Workers’ Union (ZRDCWU) addressed to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BRDC ignored a court order to upgrade salary and housing allowances from 2020 and now owes up to USD 317,680.00

“In September 2021, the union got a determination wherein your Council was ordered to do the following;

“Respondent is hereby ordered to adjust housing allowance to USD 40 or rtgs equivalent for Grades 1-9 effective December 2020.

“Respondent is hereby ordered to adjust transport allowance to USD 40 or rtgs equivalent for grades 1-9 effective December 2020.

“The Respondent is hereby ordered to make a salary adjustment of USD 140 or rtgs equivalent for grades 1-9 effective December 2020.

“Your Council was not happy with the determination hence an appeal to the labor court. Since the court has since determined the matter, it’s not our intention to continue resorting to litigation on issues which are clear.

“We hereby request your good office to make payment of the USD 317 680.00,”reads part of the letter.

When reached for comment, council CEO Doesn’tmatter Kapondoro denied owing any salary arrears to his employees. He further stated that all employees are content with their current compensation.

“This is the first time I’ve heard about this story. Where are you getting this information from? You are welcome to visit our offices and ask any questions you have. We are all doing well at Bindura RDC,” said Kapondoro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

