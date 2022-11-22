Borrowdale Resident Reports July Moyo To ZACC

Zimbabwe’s minister of local government minister July Moyo together with property development Arosume Property have been reported to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for corruptly cancelling the title deed of Borrowdale resident Taruvinga Hamura.

The damning report was also copied to the office of the Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, Commissioner General Police Godwin Matanga, National Prosecuting Authority and Judicial Service Commission Walter Chikwanha.

“The office of the president knows the issue of the Borrowdale land scandal and is working on finding solution,” Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the office of the president and cabinet said.

Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane said they have received the report.

“The anti-corruption body has received the report but unfortunately we can not share the contents,” Mlobane said.

Zimbabwe’s independent legislator Temba Mliswa said minister Moyo was corrupt.

“Minister Moyo is left to do what he pleases. He has been wrecking havoc across all the towns and President Mnangagwa has left him to do what he pleases,” he said.

Information gathered showed that minister Moyo wrote to the Hamura notifying him the intent to cancel his title deeds because he had bought the land for US$65. He alleges that he was supposed to pay Arosume Land Developer cost for the development of the land according to the Agreement.

“Please note that the title deed was issued without the consent of the developer,” minister Moyo wrote to Hamura.

However, Hamura produced the proof that he had signed the lease agreement with the local government ministry on December 15 2008. The lease agreement showed that the purchase price of the land was ZWD30 480 000.

Bank details from his CBZ account also showed that he had paid for the land. He also showed that in 2008, the foreign currency was not yet a legal tender in Zimbabwe. He also produced a letter from Arosume finance manager Katson Kwaramba which was addressed to the ministry which showed that he had indeed paid for the land.

Another letter in 2010 from Kwaramba also gave him the right to start construction.

After furnishing ZACC with all the necessary documents, Hamura urged ZACC to investigate massive corruption in the local government ministry.

“Between 2016 and 2018, they forced me to pay US$804 000. How can development cost more than the actual amount of the property,” Hamura said.

“I urge ZACC to investigate massive corruption at the lands ministry.”

Hamura attached his house plan which was done by Arosume’s sister company called Arosume Prestige Projects based in Gauteng Province South Africa which does house plans and architectural designs for Arosume Group of Companies and the Architect was Taurai Oscar Takarupiwa who is their Projects Developer.