Breaking: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe on Wednesday confirmed the death of a fourth person who died from the coronavirus related illness at a private hospital in Harare.

Health and Childcare Minister Obadiah Moyo told journalists that contact tracing of the case is in progress.

“We are still trying to trace the source of infection for this case, so far we only know that the case came from Mhondoro,” said Minister Moyo.

The country has recorded 28 cases with two recoveries and the government has in the past few days intensified testing for the virus.

It is targeting 40 000 tests by end of April 2020.

