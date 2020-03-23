Breaking News: Zim Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo has confirmed the death of television personality, Zororo Makamba (30) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makamba, the son of businessman James Makamba was Zimbabwe’s second confirmed case reported on Saturday morning.

Prominent businessman, Mutumwa Mawere who is a close family friend had earlier broke the news on Twitter when he confirmed that the deceased collapsed while walking outside Wilkins Hospital where he was admitted.

“So last Wednesday he was feeling fluish, then he drove to Wilkins Hospital for testing, and you know they just admit you. Then it just got worse and worse and worse, and about 20 min ago he got out to try and walk about, and collapsed, and they failed to resuscitate him,” Mawere told a local online publication.

In an interview with ZBC News, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa extended her condolence message to the Makamba family saying she worked with the young presenter on his State of the Nation programme.

“I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and a deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19.

“As the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services I constantly and continuously worked with Zororo on his much-watched and greatly appreciated State of the Nation program on Zimbabwe Television,” she said.

Zimbabwe has to date confirmed two cases from close to twenty suspected cases.

Globally, 350 000 people have tested positive to coronavirus with over 15 000 deaths. South Africa. Zimbabwe’s neighbor has now recorded 402 cases though none has succumbed to the deadly virus.