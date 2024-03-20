Business Luminary, Kamungeremu, Lands Top Leadership Award

Mike Kamungeremu, the President of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), received the Business Leadership Commendation Award during the 12th ALM Persons of the Year (POTY) event.

The event, which drew over 300 distinguished guests from various sectors, focused on the theme “Building Resilient African Economies,” highlighting the critical role of collaboration and innovation in propelling economic growth across the continent.

Kamungeremu, in his acceptance speech, emphasized the collective effort behind the accolade, stating, “This award is an affirmation of the work we are doing at the ZNCC. Significantly, our efforts to advance the private sector’s interests in Zimbabwe are recognized externally. While I receive this as the president of ZNCC, it truly reflects the dedication of our team, spearheaded by our CEO Chris Mugaga.”

He further noted the broader impact of the recognition: “This puts Zimbabwe on the African map. It was noteworthy that from Southern Africa, only two of us received awards – myself and the commissioner general of Botswana’s revenue services. We are deeply honoured by this recognition and it inspires us to redouble our efforts for the private sector and our nation, Zimbabwe.”

Kamungeremu’s leadership has been pivotal in advocating for economic growth and entrepreneurship, fostering a business-friendly environment in Zimbabwe.

Under his stewardship, the ZNCC has been instrumental in promoting business interests, pushing for reforms to enhance the ease of doing business, and nurturing productive public-private partnerships.

The event also featured engaging roundtable discussions, inspiring keynote speeches, and valuable networking sessions, underscoring the necessity of collaborative and investment partnerships for Africa’s socio-economic advancement.

