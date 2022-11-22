‘Buy Zimbabwe Concept Key For Economic Growth’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thrown his weight behind the Buy Zimbabwe week initiative saying it will boost Zimbabwe’s chances of achieving vision 2030.

The Buy Zimbabwe week is meant to save foreign currency and jobs by prioritizing local products and promoting local markets.

Mnangagwa said his administration is pinning its hopes on the initiative with the hope that there will be a buy-in of local products at the expense of imports.

“We are working with Buy Zimbabwe to promote enhanced market access for local brands during the festive season. Government supports this local initiative which helps to unlock the growth potential of local value chains which are critical for achieving vision 2030 as well as guarding against the risk of dumping of foreign products into zimbabwe in search of the US dollar,” the president said.

Mnangagwa said the Buy Zimbabwe concept resonates with the policy that zimbabwe will be built by it’s citizens

“As i have always said, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,. Brick by Brick zimbabwe will be built through the efforts of its citizens. I’m glad to say, the taming of inflationary pressures has stabilized our macroeconomic conditions and created a stable, predictable and conducive environment for supporting the growth of local chains,” he noted.

This year the Buy Zimbabwe Week runs from the 21st to the 25th of November 2022. It will focus on four key areas which are crucial to the growth of local value chains.

These are creating top-of-mind awareness in consumers on the necessity to buy local goods and services, promoting the Buy Zimbabwe insignia which represents quality local products, aligning the expectations of Buy Zimbabwe with practices of local retailers, and roping in the media to witness first-hand the increase in local production which is hovering around 70 per cent.

The Buy Zimbabwe Week will run under the theme ‘Defend and grow Zimbabwean products market share’. It will be characterised by road shows to selected leading wholesale and retail outlets accompanied by on-site brand activations.

