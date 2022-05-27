Byo Women Complain Over Women’s Bank’s ‘Irrational Requirements’

Women in Bulawayo and Matabeleland have criticize the government over inaccessibility of the Women Micro-Finance bank due to what they termed a frustrating process and irrational requirements for them to access loans.

By Caroline Mugida

Speaking during a public hearing held in Bulawayo last week, scores of women said the bank should make it easy for vendors to access loans.

“The bank should make plans to give access to vendors who sell in the high density suburbs because as of now we inquired and they said they give loans to people who sell in the CBD” said Debra Mukasa the assistant Projects Officer for Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA).

Women in the Small to Medium Enterprises pleaded with the bank to give loans to those who apply as individuals and not only to groups.

Khumbulani Dube, a representative of the bank said they were in collaboration with different organizations to ensure that all women have information so that they may benefit from the financial institution.

Dube said since from 2018 when the bank was opened, they have opened 9555 accounts.