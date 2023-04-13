CCC Candidate Selection In 2nd Stage Vetting

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Candidate Independent Selection Panel (CISP) has announced that it has received an overwhelming response from individuals seeking to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonized elections.

The CISP was set up by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change to oversee the party’s candidate selection process.

Speaking during a media briefing in Harare, CISP spokesperson Shepherd Ngandu revealed that the process is now undergoing the second stage of vetting.

“The Candidate selection process commenced in earnest in all the provinces on the 5th of April 2023 despite some problems necessitated by logistical problems. Despite the challenges the nominations had an overwhelming response with success rate in all the 210 constituencies and all the wards countrywide.

“The nominated candidates are now going under the second stage of the process which is vetting after which the vetted candidates will go for the third stage which is the validation which will announce the final list of successful candidates. In the circumstances the summary outcome of the candidates’ nominations after consulting stakeholders’ villagers and street committees are as follows the local authorities’ nominations have been received from all the 36 000 villages, thousands of streets and 1 970 wards,” said Ngandu

On whether there were other individuals nominated for presidency, Ngandu said at the moment Chamisa has emerged as the only candidate.

“The procedure and process in terms of our procedure manual is clear but what we have given you is what we have so far as I have said there are a few wards where we are yet to receive returns just in case we may receive one or two nominations from there. At this juncture the process in not yet complete but those that we have received, resoundingly Mr. Nelson Chamisa is the only candidate that was chosen,” Ngandu said

The CCC conducted its candidate selection process last week, with reports of chaos in some parts of the country, leading to the indefinite suspension of the process in some areas however, the CISP has provided reassurance that the process is on track.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

