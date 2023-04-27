CCC Demands Mnangagwa Address On Gold Mafia

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the nation on the damning revelations from the Al Jazeera documentary on money laundering and gold smuggling.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, party deputy national spokesperson Gift Siziba expressed deep concern over the exploitation of national resources, specifically by political elite.

“We find ourselves witnessing the plunder of our national resources such as gold and other mineral meant to the benefit of a few and never the many. As CCC we are deeply concerned that more than a month after the Al Jazeera documentary a unit that exposes money laundering activities and gold smuggling, illicit financial flows, underhand gold dealings and other corrupt activities by the political elite presiding over our country.

“We are very much worried that up to date nothing has been done to bring to justice those that are implicated in this huge scandal and not only the gold scandal but also the siphoning of our resources illegally in different aspects be it lithium, diamond and so forth. All these activities are a huge scourge into the country’s economy.

“We definitely demand that at this juncture, it is important for the President (Mnangagwa) to address the nation, and all the people who are implicated in these corrupt deals to be brought to book. After investigations, we expect that all the criminals and all the people involved in these criminal activities, the law should take its course,” said Siziba

He added “It is clear to everyone that it is impossible to use propaganda to run an economy, more than fifty percent of our people are living in abject poverty, millions suffering and the majority of our workers living below the poverty datum line and getting salaries that are extremely meagre.”

Early this month, Government through Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said it takes the allegation raised in the documentary seriously, and had directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein.

