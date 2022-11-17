CCC Deputy Spokesperson To Share Stage With Former US President Barack Obama

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has been selected to address the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum that will take place today (Thursday 17 November) alongside former United States President Barack Obama and hundreds of emerging leaders, leading experts and democracy practitioners.

Announcing on their website, The Obama Foundation said the forum held in partnership with Columbia University and University of Chicago is focused on generating ideas that are essential to democracy.

“The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world. We will bring together hundreds of emerging leaders from across Obama Foundation programs, leading experts, and practitioners who are reimagining our institutions and protecting democratic values,” the foundation said.

Siziba is one of the emerging leaders in Zimbabwe who rose through the ranks from being MDC Alliance youth leader to being the Deputy National Spokesperson of CCC.

Writing on his Twitter account, Siziba said he was thrilled to be sharing the stage with former US President Obama.

“I’m thrilled to join President @BarackObama tomorrow at the @ObamaFoundation‘s #DemocracyForum.” said Siziba.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

