Chamisa Declares Final Push

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa Tuesday cryptically declared that his party is ready to put zimbabwe’s misery behind in what he termed a big funeral while urging the nation to start celebrating.

In a tweet post, Chamisa said the time for change is now and that he is ready to lead the renaissance,

“AGAINST ALL ODDS. Prepare for the final burial of poverty, hunger, suffering and violence in Zimbabwe. It’s going to a big funeral! It’s done and dusted. It’s sealed and settled. The shift has happened. Change is inevitable.,Zimbabwe start celebrating!!#RegisterToVoteZW” Chamisa said.

Chamisa and his party head into next year’s elections as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biggest rival and is seen by many as the best fit to take Zimbabwe out of its mess.

Having broken ranks from the MDC-T, Chamisa formed the CCC, which has been tussling it out with ZanuOF in the by-elections and has won significantly.

He has been promising to lead Zimbabwe out of the economic doldrums it finds itself in and is seen as a friend of the Western world which is a fore to Zanu-PF.

