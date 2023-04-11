Chinhoyi Council Dismisses Rumors Of Decomposing Corpse In Its Water Tanks

The Municipality of Chinhoyi has dismissed as false social media reports suggesting that a decomposing corpse was found inside the authority’s water tanks.

Chinhoyi Public Relations Manager and Spokesperson Tichaona Mlauzi said the rumors were baseless since water tanks were tightly secured to prevent any foreign objects from entering adding that the water remains safe for consumption.

“Our water is safe, and all our water works sites are fully secured with our tanks securely closed on top with no chances of any foreign object getting into the tanks and we do not have a report of a corpse being found in or near our tanks. We have also checked with the police and no such report was ever made,” he said.

Mlauzi said the authority had engaged the police to investigate the issue and assure residents of the safety of the water.

“Our water is safe, and we do monthly quality assurance tests of our water every month where our water samples are taken to laboratories and tested for quality. I want to assure our residents and stakeholders that our water is safe,” he said.

Panic ensued in the Mashonaland West provincial capital after news circulated that the water challenges in the city were a result of a decomposing body in the water tanks blocking the water from reaching supply pipes.

Residents in Chinhoyi had resorted to borehole water, with some turning to commercially bottled water in response to fake social media news.

