Civil Servants Seek Mnangagwa’s Help As Working Conditions Detereorate

Leaders of civil servants unions convened a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Tuesday to address various issues concerning their working conditions.

Following the meeting, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) President Cecilia Alexander spoke to State media on Wednesday, expressing that President Mnangagwa had pledged to address the raised concerns. While she could not disclose specific details, Alexander stated:

“ZCPSTU met His Excellency President Mnangagwa on Tuesday during which we articulated issues to do with our conditions of service and other matters, which unfortunately we cannot share with the public. His Excellency took note of our presentations and made an undertaking to attend to them. What I want to appreciate in public too is the President’s open-door policy and his willingness to listen to the workers, and for that, we want to thank him wholeheartedly.”

In April of this year, the government implemented a 100 per cent salary increase for its workers, with the foreign component rising from US$200 to US$250. Additionally, teachers were granted an $80 teaching allowance, payable in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

However, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) stated on Wednesday that the RTGS salary received by teachers was equivalent to approximately US$30. Several unions representing civil servants are advocating for the lowest-paid government worker to earn a monthly salary of US$840.