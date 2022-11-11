Commonwealth Delegation Set To Visit Zimbabwe

A Commonwealth delegation is expected in the country to assess the suitability of Zimbabwe to be readmitted into the club of former British colonies.

In 2002, the Commonwealth suspended Zimbabwe, citing gross human rights violations, a collapse of rule of law and its shrinking democratic space.

In 2003 President Robert Mugabe pulled Harare out of the Commonwealth, in a move that has resulted in the country losing opportunities, including trade opportunities and participation in Commonwealth Games.

Announcing the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava said the delegation will assess the progress that the country has made in upholding the rule of law and human rights under Mnangagwa.

“A Commonwealth Assessment Mission will be in Zimbabwe from 12 to 18 November 2022, at the invitation of His Excellency President E. D. Mnangagwa, to assess the progress that the country has made following the application it submitted in 2018 to rejoin the organisation.

“The Mission, led by Assistant Secretary-General Professor Luis Franceschi, will be visiting the country for the third time, in line with Zimbabwe’s re-engagement thrust that seeks to reset and rekindle its foreign relations in order to create a conducive and supportive environment for the successful implementation of NDS1 and the realisation of Vision 2030,” said Shava

He said during the visit, the Mission will meet with His Excellency the President and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other ministers and senior government officials covering the political, legislative and economic reforms that the Government has implemented under the Second Republic.

The delegation, Shava said will also engage the media and other stakeholders on matters of interest to the organisation.

In 2018, Zimbabwe applied for readmission into the commonwealth but it has repeatedly been told to implement requisite reforms which are premised on ensuring good governance.

