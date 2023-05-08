Community Learning Centre Launched In Marondera

A local non-governmental organisation World Changers Organisation (WOCO) has launched a learning centre to empower women and young people in Marondera.

The Shamwari Yepedyo learning center, founded by Kundai Masache, a gender champion and entrepreneur, aims to curb gender-based violence, create awareness, and guarantee food security through capacity building.

Speaking during the launch event, Masache emphasized the strategic goal of the center, highlighting the need to empower women and young people in the country.

“The strategic goal of this centre is to curb gender-based violence by creating awareness and guaranteeing food security through capacity building. I have started with the egg production process which I believe it will emancipate women, the learning center will receive professional lessons from Profeeds company henceforth it will serve as educational hub for young people in Marondera and the surrounding communities,” said Masache

The centre was officially opened by Tracey Hunter, the director of Associated Tyres and Pro Tyre Fitment Centres who expressed her pride and admiration for Masache’s determination to help communities, adding that she would continue to support his programs.

“I am proud and honoured to see Kundai’s determination in his programs that are meant to help communities and I vow to continue in supporting him,” said Hunter

The Shamwari Yepedyo learning center is set to become a vital resource for the community, providing opportunities for education, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

It is hoped that the center will help to reduce gender-based violence, promote food security, and empower women and young people in the region.

The Netherlands Embassy sponsored the initiative, recognizing the importance of gender equality and education in addressing societal issues such as gender-based violence and food insecurity.

