Concern Over COVID-19 Case Spike In Schools

Girls Rights movement Shamwari Yemwanasikana has expressed concern over the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in schools, calling on the Government to continue putting measures to protect students.

In a statement, the movement noted recent reports of COVID-19 cases at St David’s Bonda High School in Manicaland.

“As the Girls Rights Movement we note with worry the increase in cases of students who are testing positive for Covid-19 during this school term. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a drawback in the learning process as it has devastated the learning routines of children in Zimbabwe since 2019.

“Nevertheless, we acknowledge and applaud the efforts being made by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child care who have put in place a systematic disease surveillance procedure.

“We implore the Government to continue making strides and putting measures that ensure that learners are protected from Covid-19 pandemic. This will go a long way in preventing the spike in cases which will inevitably lead to schools closing, derailing once again the learning process. We strongly encourage our fellow learners to mask up and follow all Covid-19 regulations and instructions. This alone will play a pivotal role in lessening cases during the winter school period as well as make certain that the efforts being made by the Government and school authorities bears fruit.” read the statement

The Government has been cautious with learners having barred schools from closing during the Easter and Independence holidays. The move was meant to curb spread of the diseases as witnessed during the December holidays which saw the country record an increase in infections and deaths between January and February.

The country has to date recorded 38 086 Covid-19 cases with 35 123 recoveries and 1 557 deaths.