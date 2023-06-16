Dates Unveiled for Inaugural Edition of Zim Afro T10

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), in collaboration with T Ten Global Sports, has officially announced the highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 tournament, set to kick off on July 20th, with the grand final scheduled for July 29th.

All matches of this debut franchise-based T10 competition will take place in the vibrant city of Harare.

A total of six privately owned teams will participate in the league, adding to the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

The dates for the player auction and the full schedule of fixtures will be revealed in the near future, heightening the anticipation among cricket enthusiasts.

After an immensely successful six seasons of T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi, T Ten Global Sports has decided to expand the format to other countries across the globe.

This tournament, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, aims to captivate the imaginations of cricket fans both within the country and beyond, as it brings together some of the finest cricketers from around the world to the picturesque city of Harare.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Givemore Makoni, Managing Director of ZC, stated, “The introduction of franchise-based cricket through the Zim Afro T10 marks a significant milestone in the history of the sport in Zimbabwe. I am immensely proud to be associated with it, as it promises to entertain and engage fans not only within the country but also worldwide.”

He further added, “Cricket has always held a special place in the hearts of Zimbabweans, and I am confident that T Ten Global Sports’ initiative with the T10 format will be met with great enthusiasm and excitement from July 20th onward.”

Rajeev Khanna, Chief Operating Officer of T10 Sports Management, shared his anticipation, remarking, “The 20th of July will undoubtedly be a momentous day for T10 Sports and Zim Afro T10 as we embark on our journey in Zimbabwe. The country holds a significant position in cricketing history, and I have no doubt that the cricket fraternity within Zimbabwe will thoroughly enjoy this tournament.”

Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, expressed his delight, stating, “Expanding our horizons and collaborating with a country like Zimbabwe marks a pivotal chapter in our story. We are eagerly looking forward to commencing this 10-day cricket extravaganza in Harare.”

He continued, “We are thrilled to be working alongside Zimbabwe Cricket, and this partnership is one that we hope will endure well beyond the ten overs of each match.”

