Deal With Machete Gangs, Residents Plead With Govt

Citizens under the flagship of the Residents Association Coalition for Electoral Reforms (RACER) have bemoaned the recent spate of politically motivated violence in the country calling on law enforcement agents to decisively deal with perpetrators.

RACER spokesperson Marvellous Khumalo called on the Government and to takes action against machete wielding gangs.

“We call upon the security sector in particular the police to exercise their mandate professionally, without fear or favour when executing their mandate. Section 208 (2)(a), (b), (c) and (d) calls for all members of the security services not to act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party or cause, prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause, or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person.

“It is in our view that all cases of political violence and perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly in line with the dictates of the laws of the land, and the available systems and mechanisms to eliminate electoral violence must be activated. We warn the government and the security establishment that the existence of machete gangs and drug peddlers poses a serious security threat which must be dealt with once and for all,” Khumalo said

He called on members of the judiciary service commission not to engage in political activities as this will not have effects in dealing with political violence cases.

“We urge the government particularly the security sector to fully exercise its mandate by ratcheting a deliberate programme of action to eliminate machete gangs as they are a threat to national security. Furthermore, in accordance with Section 165(4)(a) and (d), we anticipate that members of the judiciary will not engage in political activities and attend political meetings as this will have implications on the impartiality of the judiciary when dealing with cases of political violence,” he said

Khumalo said RACER is worried that there is no desire and commitment to embrace democratic and constitutional culture by political leaders and t has a potential to plunge the nation into a serious crisis if not addressed.