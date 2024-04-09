fbpx
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Health
Malaria Cases Surge In Zimbabwe With Five Fatalities in a Single Week

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) has reported a total of 1,588 confirmed cases and five fatalities of malaria within a single week.

According to the Disease Surveillance Report for the week concluding on March 24, 2024, the MOHCC highlighted that among the reported cases, 140 affected children were under the age of five.

The report outlined specific locations of the fatalities, notably including Centenary District (1) and Mt Darwin District (1) within Mash Central Province, District (2) in Masvingo Province, and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo Province.

Mashonaland Central Province documented the highest number of cases at 901, followed by Manicaland Province with 243 cases.

These statistics contribute to a cumulative total of 10,957 malaria cases and 15 fatalities nationwide.

Malaria, an infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes, continues to pose a significant health threat, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Given Zimbabwe’s warm and humid climate, the nation remains especially vulnerable to malaria outbreaks, particularly during the rainy season.

In other health-related news, this week witnessed the reporting of 525 cases of dog bites, with no recorded fatalities.

Among these incidents, 131 individuals were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 190 by unvaccinated dogs, and 204 by dogs with an unknown vaccination status, as outlined by the ministry in a public notice.

