CSOs Raise Red Flag Over Police Partisan Nature

Civic Society Organisations under the flagship of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) have expressed concern over what it says ‘partisan nature’ of the Zimbabwe Republic Police following recent acts violence against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo.

In a statement while condemning the incident CiZC spokesperson, Marvellous Khumalo said the events go against what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new dispensation mantra.

“We note with concern the fact that Zanu PF continues to use violence and coercion as means to cling to power. Events currently unfolding expose the determination by Zanu PF to decimate the opposition through unorthodox means while creating an uneven playing ground ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The Coalition is deeply concerned over the partisan nature of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which, according to witnesses and video evidence, stood by and watched as Zanu PF supporters blocked Chamisa’s motorcade. The teargassing and disruption of a private meeting by the police speaks volumes on the partisan conduct of the police force. Yesterdays’ (Monday) events also go against President Mnangagwa’s claim of ‘a new dispensation’,” said Khumalo.

He said the incident indicates the level of intolerance within the ruling Zanu PF party.

“These sad events symbolize high levels of intolerance on the part of the ruling party, Zanu PF which has a history of using violence to crush dissenting voices. We do hereby raise the flag, once again to the SADC and the AU, that present day Zimbabwe is in serious risk of conflict. This brutal closure of political space raises fears of violence and clampdown on the civic and opposition actors of the 2023 polls.

“The most worrying indicator is that President Mnangagwa internationally plays the “growth, and reform” narrative whilst domestically pursuing a one-party state agenda. Various recommendations on upholding peace and democracy from the SADC, including former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe have been ignored.” he said.