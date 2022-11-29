Developer Gets Compliance Certificate For Pomona City

Harare City Council has issued a certificate of compliance for 140 residential stands at Pomona City phase 1A which means stand owners can now build.

The certificate of compliance is for stands 974 to 985 and 987 to 1114 Pomona Township (subdivision permit number SD/WR/20/21).

“I do hereby certify that the above mentioned stands have complied with conditions of the above permit, relating to the payment of endowment, separate water and sewer connections points and installation of culverts where necessary in conformity with requirements and standards set by the City of Harare,” read the letter signed by Acting Director of Works Eng Norman Karidza.

West Property is currently selling stands at Pomona where the development of Pomona City dubbed a city within a city is taking place. The picturesque development is set to change the face of Harare and hopefully become the test case for establishing smart cities in Zimbabwe.

The development borrows heavily from Dubai hence the rallying mantra “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe”.

Construction of the signature six lane entrance gate into the development has already begun.

West Property CEO Ken Sharpe is on record promising to make his developments a major tourist attraction.

