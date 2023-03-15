Dont Be Distracted By Sideshows: Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has taken a dig at Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) President Douglas Mwonzora over his High Court in which he

Mwonzora dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court to stop proclamation of election dates because of the controversy surrounding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s delimitation report.

In an urgent chamber application to have the case heard at the Constitutional Court, the Mwonzora said the delimitation report should be declared null and void for failing to satisfy constitutional requirements.

“… we seek a declaratur declaring the delimitation report prepared by first respondent (Zec) and gazetted by second respondent (Mnangagwa) on February 20 null and void for not being in accordance with provisions of section 161 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Mwonzora submitted.

He cited ZEC, Mnangagwa, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi and the Attorney-General’s Office as first, second, third and fourth respondents.

In an indirect message shared on his Twitter handle, Chamisa there were too many side shows meant to distract, discourage and frustrate citizens from exercising their right to vote for leaders of their choice.

“BE VIGILANT..Too many sideshows around. Don’t be distracted. Don’t get discouraged or frustrated. Some are afraid your right to choose and decide your leaders. Some don’t want you to exercise that right. Tell someone!” said Chamisa.

Mnangagwa is set to announce election dates which will most likely be around 20 August if the country is to use the new delimitation report.

Chamisa is going into the 2023 elections as the CCC candidate after moving away from the MDC brand due to infightings first with Thokozani Khupe and later Mwonzora.

