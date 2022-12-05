EcoCash USD Christmas Promotion In Full Gear As Festive Feason Beacons

Promo gets boost as USD mobile money tax is slashed from 4% down to 2%



EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, which launched its Christmas Promotion a month ago, says it is upbeat as thousands of its customers are set to benefit by simply transacting using their EcoCash USD wallet, which is accessible on *153#.

This comes as the authorities last week reduced the IMTT (a mobile money transfer tax) for US dollar transactions from 4% down to 2%.

The EcoCash Christmas promotion has been running from the end of October, and is set to end on December 16, 2022. It allows customers to transact on their EcoCash USD wallet, earn points and stand a chance to win various prizes – including cows, cash, airtime, grocery vouchers, gas tanks and television sets in fortnightly draws.

All EcoCash customers qualify for the promotion, which is moving full steam ahead as the festive month of December begins.

However, eligibility for the various prizes is dependent on the number of points a customer earns as they transact using the EcoCash USD Wallet.

“The higher the number of transactions an EcoCash user does on their USD wallet, the higher their chances of winning a price,”EcoCash said.

EcoCash said to stand a chance to win a prize in the fortnightly (once every two weeks) draws, a customer needs to earn a minimum of 100 points every 2 weeks.

“Every US$1 spent on merchant payments or bill payments will earn 1 point, while for every US$1 spent on Cash In, airtime purchases, sending money or receiving money from abroad, will earn 2 points.

“The promotion also gives guaranteed prizes of airtime for every US$100 you Cash in,” the company said.

It said it was also rewarding customers who receive money from the diaspora into their EcoCash USD wallets.

“If you receive US$50 or more from abroad, you stand a chance to win a grocery voucher worth US$50 every fortnight”.

EcoCash said customers can personally fund their EcoCash USD wallet at Econet Shops, EcoCash franchises and in any Steward Bank branches. They can also have their USD wallets funded by their friends and loved ones from the diaspora, using international money transfer companies such as SasaiRemit and many others.

Winners in the fortinighly draws – which have already begun – are notified through an SMS from EcoCash, while their names are shared on the EcoCash Social Media Pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). In some instances winners will be announced live on radio, during live outdoor radio broadcasts.

During the EcoCash Christmas promotion, customers can check how many points they have accrued by dialling *153*300#.

However, accumulated points are reset to zero every fortnight, and customers need to start afresh in order for them to accrue more points for the next fortnight and stand another chance to win a prize.