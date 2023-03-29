Empowering Women: Old Mutual Hosts IWD 2023 to Drive Equity and Well Being

Old Mutual Women’s Network (OWN) will commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) for 2023 on 31 March 2023. Women from all walks of life will come together to discuss how equity can be embedded within our communities. On this day, the OWN Network will provide a fantastic opportunity for dialogue, recognition, and growth. Women from around the world can also join the conversation, as the event will be live-streamed on Old Mutual Zimbabwe’ social media pages.

The Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development – Honorable Dr Jennifer Mhlanga will grace the occasion and join a mixed panel of prominent women as they have a conversation on embracing equity.

The panel of speakers for the day will consist of Zimbabwean women from diverse professional fields who are trail blazers in their spheres of operations.-:

“As a network, OWN aims to ensure that women are educated on issues that impact them within the society. Whenever, women gather together failure is impossible and the event scheduled for 31 March 2023 will be a true testament of the impact that women have in their work, communities and families. It is a perfect platform to come up with resolutions that will be developed by women and for women,” said Kuda Mswaka Old Mutual Women’s Network President.

This year the world is focusing on gender equality issues within the digital space, under the theme DigitALL Innovation and technology for gender equality #EmbraceEquity.

This theme comes at a time where one cannot imagine a future without digital as the digital space has become more welcoming of diverse views, supportive to those in need, and increasing efficiencies in various fields. However, studies by the United Nations show that 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men.

Old Mutual through the Eight2Five Innovation Hub continued in its endeavor to empower women entrepreneurs recently by hosting the Women’s Coders bootcamp where more than 30 young women were taught code to develop their respective websites during the bootcamp.

Through their financial literacy program On the Money Old Mutual trained over 8000 women in 2022 and have committed to train even more in 2023. Women form as far afield as Chimanimani, Bulawayo and Seke had free access to this live changing training, this is part of their commitment to continue to create mutual futures for women across the country.

Old Mutual celebrates the achievements of women in and beyond the organization, and targets to continue to advocate for gender equity and meaningful empowerment.