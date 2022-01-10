Fan Reactions To Warriors Loss Against Senegal

A decent display by the Zimbabwe Warriors against Senegal came to nothing after the referee awarded a 94th-minute penalty which Liverpool star, Sadio Mane converted to end the match 1-0.

Below are some of the reactions to the Warriors loss in Cameroon this afternoon;

Tough ending indeed. I’m proud of our boys for a fabulous game they played. Stand Tall Warriors – Well Done. Proud! #AFCON2022 #Warriors #Zimbabwe — Chapman R. (@DrivenChapman) January 10, 2022

Ah well the #Warriors fought hard, played well against a formidable opponent. Tough luck to us (very painful) but that is football. We move on to the next one for the win! #Zimbabwe — Takura Zhangazha (@TakuraZhangazha) January 10, 2022

So the Ref refered the Penalty incident to VAR & VAR cldnt even capture the incident or show the fans? African football is a joke#Zimbabwe#AFCON2021 #SENZIM #TeamZimbabwe — Village Headman (@samnyakudya) January 10, 2022

#Zimbabwe

You gave your best, your fought for the badge regardless the result very proud of you 🇿🇼🦁 pic.twitter.com/GOmlis8rHb — Fade🏆🥇🏅🦧🐂🐆🦉 (@kays2910) January 10, 2022

Football is really a painful sport, #Zimbabwe didn’t deserve to loose this game against #Senegal #AFCON2022 — Jiggah DMB (@jiggah06) January 10, 2022

The penalty was taken before we watched that replay!! How😏😏 — KALIW33D🇺🇬🍁 (@kaliw33d) January 10, 2022