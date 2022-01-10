Fan Reactions To Warriors Loss Against Senegal

A decent display by the Zimbabwe Warriors against Senegal came to nothing after the referee awarded a 94th-minute penalty which Liverpool star, Sadio Mane converted to end the match 1-0.
Below are some of the reactions to the Warriors loss in Cameroon this afternoon;
Tough ending indeed.
I’m proud of our boys for a fabulous game they played. Stand Tall Warriors – Well Done. Proud! #AFCON2022 #Warriors #Zimbabwe
— Chapman R. (@DrivenChapman) January 10, 2022
#Zimbabwe was robbed! #AFCON2022
— Tshegofatso (@blessingkmalata) January 10, 2022
Ah well the #Warriors fought hard, played well against a formidable opponent. Tough luck to us (very painful) but that is football. We move on to the next one for the win! #Zimbabwe
— Takura Zhangazha (@TakuraZhangazha) January 10, 2022
So the Ref refered the Penalty incident to VAR & VAR cldnt even capture the incident or show the fans?
African football is a joke#Zimbabwe#AFCON2021 #SENZIM #TeamZimbabwe
— Village Headman (@samnyakudya) January 10, 2022
Mhepo dzenyika #Zimbabwe #AFCON2022 #AFCONDay2
— 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 🦁 (@MasvingoTourism) January 10, 2022
#Zimbabwe
You gave your best, your fought for the badge regardless the result very proud of you 🇿🇼🦁 pic.twitter.com/GOmlis8rHb
— Fade🏆🥇🏅🦧🐂🐆🦉 (@kays2910) January 10, 2022
Football is really a painful sport, #Zimbabwe didn’t deserve to loose this game against #Senegal #AFCON2022
— Jiggah DMB (@jiggah06) January 10, 2022
The penalty was taken before we watched that replay!! How😏😏
— KALIW33D🇺🇬🍁 (@kaliw33d) January 10, 2022
This is the scoreline that I recognise…..Go WorryUs Go…..i don’t want stress in 2022 🤣🤣😭😭#Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/6MJJeGmpcp
— tau (@fortu7) January 10, 2022