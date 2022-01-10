fbpx

Fan Reactions To Warriors Loss Against Senegal

Sports
By Lemuel chekai

A decent display by the Zimbabwe Warriors against Senegal came to nothing after the referee awarded a 94th-minute penalty which Liverpool star, Sadio Mane converted to end the match 1-0.

Below are some of the reactions to the Warriors loss in Cameroon this afternoon;

 

 

