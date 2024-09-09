Samantha Mtukudzi and Mbeu to fly the Zimbabwean flag at the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival

Zimbabwean artists, Samantha Mtukudzi and Mbeu are penciled to grace the two-day 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ) festival which kicks off in Johannesburg on 27 September.

Billed as Africa’s premier jazz festival, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is geared up to welcome Africa and the world’s best jazz artists at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The festival will have a Zimbabwean flavour with Samantha Mtukudzi, daughter to the late renowned Zimbabwean musician and philanthropist, Oliver Mtukudzi and Mbeu.

Mbeu is a Zimbabwean performing musician and songwriter, who a leads six-member band, The Mhodzi Tribe. He is an afro fusion and reggae artist who plays the acoustic guitar.

This year, Africa’s premier jazz festival celebrates its 25th anniversary, featuring a bold lineup of sonically renowned jazz artists from the continent and around the globe.

Over the two days of the festival, 50 artists from more than 10 countries will perform across five stages.

In addition to Samantha Mtukudzi and Mbeu, Lesotho’s acclaimed Malehloka Hlalele,popularly known As Maleh, joins other African voices set to serenade thousands of jazz enthusiasts at the festival sponsored by Stanbic bank’s parent company, Standard Bank.

Maleh is a passionate songwriter known for her heartfelt love ballads and songs like ‘Sokalam’ and ‘Lerato Laka’. She is no stranger to SBJOJ having worked for the festival before she got inspired by the likes of Grammy Award-winning Chris Botti and took to the stage.

This year, Botti will perform alongside trumpet giants such as UK-based producer and horn player Matthew Halsall, South Africa’s immaculate Feya Faku, and the current jazz category Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) awardee, trumpeter Darren English, featuring virtuoso pianist Kenny Banks Jr.

The rootsy sounds of the Mbira Stage will feature a tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi featuring his daughter Samantha, Muduvha Madima, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and Mbeu. Mbeu is a product of Oliver Mtukudzi’ mentorship at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton Zimbabwe.

On a magical journey of personal and creative revival, Joe Nina Reframed will collaborate with The South African Air Force Band, and Maleh promising interesting surprises.

Bonga Sebesho, Group Head of Sponsorships at Standard Bank expressed excitement about hosting the diverse world-class global and African stars. “Standard Bank has proudly sponsored this festival for 23 years, and it has been a harmonious heartbeat of our corporate narrative for several years.”

Standard Bank remains committed to supporting and nurturing creativity and recognizes the importance of the arts through its various initiatives including the jazz category in the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards.

Sebesho says the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz sponsorship also reflects the bank’s dedication to creativity, growth, and diversity as Africa’s largest bank with a longstanding tradition in the arts.

Other jazz heavy hitters who will grace the stages throughout the two days are UK based producer and hornsman, Matthew Halsall, United States Kenny Banks and Mzansi’s very own kings and queens of the arts – Thandiswa Mazwai, Micasa, Vusi Nova, Lulo Café, Mafikizolo, composer and vocalist, Mandisi Dyantyis and prophetic voice, Bongeziwe Mabandla.

Producer of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, Mantwa Chinoamadi says, “It has been wonderful to watch the festival growing every year, consistently bringing the best-in-class jazz and lifestyle from Africa and the world. Having Standard Bank, a bank that is deeply invested in Africa’s growth and a leading supporter of the arts, as a long-standing partner has also resulted in the festival become a flagship event not to be missed. This 25-year milestone of the festival underscores it not only as a premier jazz event on the African continent, but as a destination event that also drives economic and cultural development in the city and the region. This is an important contribution we wish to grow and deepen into the future.”

The SBJOJ festival will be followed by the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival (SBJMF) in Harare from October 4-6 at Thorn Park Polo grounds as the Standard Bank Group subsidiary plays a crucial role in promoting the arts and Zimbabwean and African culture and heritage.

Feli Nandi, Nutty O, Cassper Nyovest, Micas, Mbeu and Freeman and HKD are among local and regional artists set to grace the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival.

