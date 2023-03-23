Former Opposition Members To Contest In Zanu PF Primary Elections

Former opposition activists who defected to the ruling Zanu PF party have been given the greenlight to contest in the revolutionary party’s primary elections slated for this Saturday.

The primary elections were scheduled for last Saturday, however due to an overwhelming response from prospective candidates the party was forced to postpone the internal polls.

Addressing journalists in Harare at Zanu PF headquarters yesterday, party national commissar Dr. Mike Bimha said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed that the primary polls be conducted this weekend.

“President Mnangagwa who is the party’s First Secretary has directed that Zanu PF primary elections be held on March 25, 2023,” said Bimha

He said opposition members were given the nod to contest for local authority and house of assembly position only.

“What is also of interest is that a decision was made by the Politburo to accept and recommend former members of the MDC or Citizen Coalition for Change who have recently come forward as returnees to the party. The decision was made by the Politburo that any former MDC or CCC member willing to contest in the primary elections for a local authority position and House of Assembly are free to do so. However, at the moment it was felt that it is too early to allow them to contest at Senatorial level.” said Bimha.

Among those contesting in the primary elections are former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislators Simon Chidhakwa and Tongai Matutu.

Meanwhile, Bimha announced the disqualification of Harare Provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson who is alleged to have assaulted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were conducting voter registration exercise in Epworth last week.

Winners of the primary elections, Bimha said will be officially announced by the party’s national command centre.

