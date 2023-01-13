FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: Citizen Engagement for Accountability Activity in Zimbabwe: Youth Empowerment (YE) Grants

Citizen Engagement for Accountability Activity in Zimbabwe: Youth Empowerment (YE) Grants

Deadline: 31 January 2023 (5 pm)

Deadline for submitting clarification requests to CEAA (Optional): January 19, 2023

Deadline for expressing interest in applying (Optional): January 19, 2023

The Citizen Engagement for Accountability Activity (CEAA) in Zimbabwe (hereinafter referred to as CEAA) invites Youth-Led, Youth Centric, and other youth groups legally registered in Zimbabwe to submit Concept Notes for the 2023 Youth Empowerment Grants (YEG). CEAA is a five-year activity implemented by a consortium which includes the CEAA secretariat, Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), and Restless Development (RD). CEAA contributes to strengthening a culture of civic engagement in Zimbabwe by promoting greater and more effective citizen participation in governance processes at multiple levels with an eye to improved, citizen-driven development. The Activity works with and through local organizations’ initiatives and seeks unique methods, innovative pathways, and partnerships to achieve this purpose.

CEAA’s objectives are to: (1) Activate citizen agency for accountability, (2) Strengthen women’s leadership and inclusion, and (3) Enhance youth empowerment and positive engagement.

This second round of Youth Empowerment (YE) grants aims to fund initiatives proposed by formally established youth organizations or youth-oriented CSOs that support:

public education,

• skills development with a focus on equipping youth with livelihood skills and opportunities,

• community mobilizing, and

• advocacy interventions.

The proposed concepts should lead to the increased participation of young men and women in the community, public life, and decision-making at all levels. The YE grants aim to amplify youth empowerment and transformation beyond the integrationist approach (mere presence of young people), support skills capacity development, and promote youth positive and constructive engagement and governance.

To apply:

Get full information and application documents here https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1DE09Ja7Gcu809zsU9q6gW_IJlcADeC_d

