Govt Gears For Another Poor Farming Season

MUTARE- Vice president retired general Constantino Chiwenga says government is already mobilizing supplementary grain as prolonged dry spells currently being experienced in the country will negatively affect yields.

Chiwenga made these remarks while addressing ZANU PF supporters in Mutare during a rally to canvass support for the revolutionary party’s candidates in the upcoming by elections on 26 March.

He was responding to an appeal made by provincial chairman Mike Madiro for government to make advance preparations to avert starvation among citizens as the dry spell has left crops in a dire state.

“As Manicaland province we are facing looming hunger, while we planted like every year the current dry spell has left our maize crop beyond repair in most of our districts.

“We are appealing that you take this message to the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) that we need government to chip in to rescue the masses from possible starvation,” said Chiwenga.

He assured party supporters that government was already seized with the issue, with plans in place to feed millions of food insecure families.

“This dry and lean season is not only in Manicaland but will also affect our national yield from anticipated bumper harvest but I want to assure you that as a government we have plans in place to ensure that families are well fed on the ground.

“We are mobilizing that we get supplements across all provinces and assist everyone to access food. No one is going to starve in this country,” he added.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) report states that millions of people are already food insecure, with a sharp increase in urban populace also requiring food assistance and handouts.

According to WFP at least $65 million is need to ease food insecurity in Zimbabwe. The U.N. agency says its assessment shows that more than five million people in the southern African nation will experience food shortages in the coming months.

Zimbabwe also faces a gloomy farming season next year as supply of ammonium nitrate fertilizer is not guaranteed as the primary supplier Russia has ringfenced its products to protect local farmers in the fallout of its invasion of Ukraine.